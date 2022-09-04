Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Says He Would Choose Dinner With Jay-Z Over Half a Million Dollars

King Combs, the son of Diddy – the extremely rich record producer – has said that he would prefer dinner with Jay-Z over half a million dollars.

The rapper shared this during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev’s podcast after the host asked if there are stars he looked to for advice. King named Jay, saying that he met with the hip-hop legend shortly before dropping his Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” earlier this year.

“Before I dropped this song, we had a talk and that inspired me a lot,” King said. “The talk was definitely worth the money. You know how they say would you take the talk or the money? It was definitely worth it.”

Hr didn’t share what they discuss, but noted that Jay-Z told him to believe in himself and to follow his heart.

“So your advice would be, say ‘no’ to the 500 grand and take the dinner with Hov?” the host asked.

“Definitely take the dinner with Hov. For sure,” King said, before confirming that the conversation was face-to-face. “That’s my unc right there. Hov, if you see this, I need a verse. We gonna get that one day.”

See the interview:

