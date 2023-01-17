Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Mocks the ‘Nepotism Baby’ Discourse, Says He is Blessed

Celebrity

King Combs is not really interested in the whole discourse about privileged children who don’t have to jump hurdles to become successful.

The ‘Nepo Baby’ conversation has been sweeping through the USA when TMZ caught up with the 24-year-old at LAX, they asked him if he was tired of the debate.

“Not really,” King responded. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown so got a big legacy to [live] up to. Right now, Bad Boy, we number one. Let’s go, baby.”

He continued, “I feel like I’m blessed. I’m gonna take the legacy far—further and further. Bad Boy for life, you know what it is.”

And when asked if he had a message for “haters,” he quickly replied with his own song: “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” He said, “Can’t stop, won’t stop, never stop. Stop hating—that’s it.”

Latest

News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Music

SZA Celebrates as Her Album SOS Breaks New Record: “Focus on Yourself. Believe in Yourself”

0
SZA is thankful. The singer's new album, SOS, has now reigned...
Celebrity

Drake Pays Tribute to Fabolous for His Influence: ‘Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy’

0
Drake is thankful. The Toronto rapper shared some tribute to...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Music

SZA Celebrates as Her Album SOS Breaks New Record: “Focus on Yourself. Believe in Yourself”

0
SZA is thankful. The singer's new album, SOS, has now reigned...
Celebrity

Drake Pays Tribute to Fabolous for His Influence: ‘Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy’

0
Drake is thankful. The Toronto rapper shared some tribute to...
Movies

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Check Out the Full List of Winners

0
The full list of winners for the 28th Annual...
ADANNE
ADANNE

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

Emmanuel Offor -
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest Nigerian citizens are wealthier than 83 million others put together. This is contained in a report...
Read more

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

Emmanuel Offor -
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Kafin Koro Deanery was gruesomely murdered by yet...
Read more

SZA Celebrates as Her Album SOS Breaks New Record: “Focus on Yourself. Believe in Yourself”

ADANNE -
SZA is thankful. The singer's new album, SOS, has now reigned for five weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 125,000 equivalent album units in...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: