Diddy’s Son, King Combs, Mocks the ‘Nepotism Baby’ Discourse, Says He is Blessed

King Combs is not really interested in the whole discourse about privileged children who don’t have to jump hurdles to become successful.

The ‘Nepo Baby’ conversation has been sweeping through the USA when TMZ caught up with the 24-year-old at LAX, they asked him if he was tired of the debate.

“Not really,” King responded. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown so got a big legacy to [live] up to. Right now, Bad Boy, we number one. Let’s go, baby.”

He continued, “I feel like I’m blessed. I’m gonna take the legacy far—further and further. Bad Boy for life, you know what it is.”

And when asked if he had a message for “haters,” he quickly replied with his own song: “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” He said, “Can’t stop, won’t stop, never stop. Stop hating—that’s it.”

