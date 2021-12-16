Diddy’s Former Los Angeles Home Up for Sale for $14.5 Million

Diddy’s former Los Angeles home is up for sale.

According to Complex, the house which is on the market for $14.5 million is located in Beverly Hills. And the agency, Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, which is selling it describes the newly renovated property as “an entertainer’s paradise.”

Complex adds that the house is “complete with three floors, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool, a sunken spa, a chef’s kitchen, a private elevator, a courtyard with an olive tree and waterfall, as well as stunning views of the Santa Monica mountains.”

“This ultra-private expansive home embodies the quintessential LA lifestyle and captures all the elements of holistic living,” the listing reads. Designed in harmony with its surroundings this spectacular home is ideal for modern living, family and entertaining alike. The home displays a harmonious mix of cutting-edge technology and classical finishes, the feeling is grand yet inviting throughout.”

See the house:

