Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Diddy Says Yung Miami is Not His Side Chic, Warns Folks Peddling the Narrative

Diddy is speaking up in defense of his Shawty Wop, following the Twitter narrative that followed news that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman.

The rapper and business mogul took to Twitter to emphatically state that Yung Miami has never been his side chick and she’ll never be one, despite having a baby on her.

Diddy noted that his ‘special’ friend is very important and special to him and he doesn’t play about her.

He has left folks to think whatever they want but added a note of warning for everyone who hurt his as they’ll be having a conversation about it

This follows Yung Miami very public Twitter brawl with DJ Akademiks who referred to the female rapper as a side chic upon news that Diddy had welcomed a daughter with cuber security specialist, Dana Tran.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: