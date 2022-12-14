Diddy Says Yung Miami is Not His Side Chic, Warns Folks Peddling the Narrative

Diddy is speaking up in defense of his Shawty Wop, following the Twitter narrative that followed news that he had welcomed a daughter with another woman.

The rapper and business mogul took to Twitter to emphatically state that Yung Miami has never been his side chick and she’ll never be one, despite having a baby on her.

Diddy noted that his ‘special’ friend is very important and special to him and he doesn’t play about her.

He has left folks to think whatever they want but added a note of warning for everyone who hurt his as they’ll be having a conversation about it

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

This follows Yung Miami very public Twitter brawl with DJ Akademiks who referred to the female rapper as a side chic upon news that Diddy had welcomed a daughter with cuber security specialist, Dana Tran.

