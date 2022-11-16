Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Diddy Remembers Kim Porter on Fourth Anniversary of Her Death, Reveals Statue in Her Honour

If there’s one thing Diddy is going to do, it’s celebrity Kim Porter any chance he gets.

The rapper and business mogul paid tribute to the late model and mother of some of his kids on the fourth anniversary of her passing.

Taking to his Instagram page, Diddy shared several photos and videos of Kim as he spoke about his love for her which has not waned despite the years since her passing.

He also revealed a giant gold statue which he made in honour of her and noted that every morning he looks out and sees that, he is reminded of the most loving and caring person he has ever known.

