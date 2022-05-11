Diddy Partners with Motown Records to Launch New Record Label, Love Records

Diddy has made a grand return to the music scene with the launch of his new record label, Love Records.

The former music executive who took a break from the business, focusing on other ventures is back in a partnership with Motown Records.

Diddy who has garnered decades of experience in the music industry which has won him the accolades of one of the most decorated and successful label heads of the 1990s, has returned to his first love.

According to @Variety, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, affectionately known as Love, has announced the launch of his new R&B label Love Records. Diddy announced that the label marks his official return to music in a deal with Motown records.

“[The label] will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of artists, producers and songwriters.”

