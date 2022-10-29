Diddy is Now a Billionaire, Replacing Kanye on List of 2022’s Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists as West’s Net Worth Drops

Congratulations to Diddy!

The hip-hop star has now replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists.

This was confirmed by Forbes‘ former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, who confirmed that Jay-Z is still maintaining his spot as the wealthiest hip-hop artist in North America with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

You will recall that Kanye West came second on that list, with an earning of $250 million in 2021. But now that his deal with Adidas is over because of his anti-Semitic comments, he’s fallen to third place in terms of net worth. Also, he was previously worth $2 billion; he is now no longer a billionaire, with an entire worth of around $500 million.

Diddy is now in the second-place spot, with a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to his Cîroc partnership with Diageo and other assets such as Revolt and DeLeón Tequila have certainly helped. Last year he made $90 million.

