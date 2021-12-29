Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for the Second Time Because of COVID-19

Diddy has canceled his famous New Year Eve party for the second year in a row because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Diddy made the decision on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. Recall that the lavish party, always attended by 500 of Diddy’s friends, was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami.

And this cancelation comes after Fox News announced, too, that it has canceled a similar event – the New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” the network said in a statement.

See you all next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...