Diddy Announces Birth of His Daughter Love Sean Combs

Congratulations to Diddy!

The rap legend is a dad again – this he shared on his social media last night, in a post in which he said he and his family have welcomed a baby girl named after him.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs, to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love yo so much! God is the greatest!”

He however did not reveal the child’s official birthday or the name of her mother, although TMZ claims that the child was born sometime in October in Newport Beach, California.

See his post:

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

