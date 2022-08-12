Deyemi Okanlawon Urges Men Not to Lose Lives Over ‘Provider’ Tag

Deyemi Okanlawon is admonishing men to ensure that they take their lives and health seriously.

The Nollywood actor shared a personal experience, revealing that he lost two close friends to death in a matter of days.

The ‘Blood Sisters’ star shared these men likely died due to stress related issues.

He tweeted, “Lost two male friends in the past few days…. likely stress related. Pls guys take care of yourself let them not use “provider” to kill you!”

Lost two male friends in the past few days… likely stress related. Pls guys take care of yourself let them not use "provider" to kill you! — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) August 11, 2022

