Deyemi Okanlawon made sure to pull out a the stops for the first love of his life, on the occasion of her birthday.

The actor who starred in Bolanle Austen-Peters’ stage play, ‘Motherland The Musical’, Surprised his mum during one of the shows.

Deyemi Okanlawon noted for her 69th birthday, he brought his mum to watch him perform on stage. The birthday girl also got a special shout out during the show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...