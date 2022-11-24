Deyemi Okanlawon Livid After Man Who Scratched His Car Had His P.A Assaulted

Deyemi Okanlawon has shared an experience that had him almost violently assaulting another human being.

The Nollywood actor recounted how a man who had scratched his car has his personal assistant assaulted by area boys.

Deyemi shared the experience via his Twitter handle, noting that his P.A had gone down the road with the man to settle the issue after the latter scratched his car.

On getting to a distance, the man drives another way, gets out of his car and begins to shout “Thief” which called the attention of area boys who descended on the poor P.A and had him severely beaten.

When he showed up on the scene and made folks understand what really happened, the man in question began to plead for mercy though he was willing to have another beaten up without course.

Deyemi Okanlawon noted that the whole experience has him shaken and though he was raised to value peace, he wished he had been given an opportunity to make the other guy bleed.

Never been so livid! Guy scratches my car and my assistant went with him so we could settle the matter down the road. Guy drives another way, gets out of his car then starts shouting “THIEF”! Before I cld figure what was going on area boys gathered & started beating my assistant! — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) November 24, 2022

Of course the area boys, after one of them chopped slap for the stupidity of laying hands on my guy, turned on the guy once I showed up. I now had to choose between payback and deescalating the situation! — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) November 24, 2022

He was really going to let area boys injure my assistant! A part of me actually wished he had tried to fight instead of pleading… I just know someone would have bled! — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) November 24, 2022

Omo we were raised to value peace but have the training to really cause damage… still shaken up by how close I came to physically hurting another human being this morning! God o me that my career is just starting to make sense pls deliver me from evil! 🙏🏾 — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) November 24, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...