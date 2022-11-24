Thursday, November 24, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Deyemi Okanlawon Livid After Man Who Scratched His Car Had His P.A Assaulted

Deyemi Okanlawon has shared an experience that had him almost violently assaulting another human being.

The Nollywood actor recounted how a man who had scratched his car has his personal assistant assaulted by area boys.

Deyemi shared the experience via his Twitter handle, noting that his P.A had gone down the road with the man to settle the issue after the latter scratched his car.

On getting to a distance, the man drives another way, gets out of his car and begins to shout “Thief” which called the attention of area boys who descended on the poor P.A and had him severely beaten.

When he showed up on the scene and made folks understand what really happened, the man in question began to plead for mercy though he was willing to have another beaten up without course.

Deyemi Okanlawon noted that the whole experience has him shaken and though he was raised to value peace, he wished he had been given an opportunity to make the other guy bleed.

 

 

