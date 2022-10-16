Sunday, October 16, 2022
Deyemi Okanlawon Blames Motivational Speakers for His Son’s New Disposition

Deyemi Okanlawon is heaping blame on motivational speakers for his son’s new outlook on life.

The actor posted a video of his little man via his Instagram page on Saturday, where he engaged in a verbal sparring session with the boy.

In the cute clip, Deyemi had asked his son whose house it is, and he had replied man.

The father had gone on ask how much the boy bought the house and he had replied that he bought it for “One hundred million and a dollar bucks.”

Deyemi Okanlawon had insisted that his son had no money but the younger male was immovable in his stance, leading the dad to blame motivational speakers.

