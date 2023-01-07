Deyemi Okanlawon and Wife, Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary

Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Dami have been married for a decade and rightfully celebrated the huge milestone.

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram on Friday, January 6, to share loved up clips of himself and his Mrs, as he posted a lengthy anniversary message.

Deyemi admitted that their union hasn’t been a fairytale; riddled with good, bad, beautiful and nit so beautiful moments, but he is thankful for it all.

He reiterated his love for his wife and his commitment to put in the work their union will require everyday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...