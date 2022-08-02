Details of Tinubu’s meeting with APC Govs emerge

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed details of the Monday meeting between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governors elected on the platform of the party.

According to El-Rufai, a director-general has been picked for APC presidential campaign council, while other positions are being discussed.

The governor said President Muhammadu Buhari and Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the APC, would be briefed before a formal announcement.

“We came to report on an assignment given to us by our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate to begin the broad consultations and develop a structure for the presidential campaign council.

“We have briefed the candidate and his running mate and inputs have been taken. Our hope is that in the shortest possible time the candidate will consult more with the party leadership and brief Mr President and get his input, then we formally unveil the presidential campaign council.

“A decision has been taken on the director-general but other positions in the campaign council are still being discussed. The president, the national chairman and national working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement,” El-Rufai said.

