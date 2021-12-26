Sunday, December 26, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Destiny Etiko Shares Before and After Photos of House She Grew Up in

Destiny Etiko is grateful for the journey of her life as she shares photos of the house she grew up in.

The actress who recently lost her house in a fire accident and then got another one a month later, took to her Instagram to thank God and encourage others.

Destiny Etiko revealed that growing up, her family would pray against rainfall because anytime it rains, the roof of their house would go off.

However, the story has now changed as the old and dilapidated house has been renovated. She encouraged everyone to keep working hard and to pray as things would turn around for better.

