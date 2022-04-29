Dessers, Lookman nominated for POTW Award

Nigerian duo of Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for the Europa Conference League Player of the Week award, following their superb displays for Feyenoord and Leicester City respectively in Thursday’s semi-final first legs.

Their nomination was announced on UEFA’s website after Thursday’s Europa Conference League fixtures.

Both players are part of a four-man shortlisted for the award. The other nominees are Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegeini and Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord.

Dessers was in superb form as he netted two goals in Feyenoord’s 3-2 home win against Olympique Marseille.

It was the 27-year-old’s 10th goal in 11 appearances for the Dutch giants in the new UEFA competition.

The Nigerian striker opened scoring in the 18th before getting the third goal in the first minute of the second half.

Aside scoring twice against the Ligue 1 outfit, Dessers made five attempts at goal and was flagged off for offside four times.

On his part, Lookman was involved in Leicester’s equalizer against Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the King Power stadium.

Pellegrini had given the Rome club the lead in the 15th minute before Leicester drew level in the 67th minute after Lookman’s strike was credited to Gianluca Mancini as an own goal.

The winner of the Europa Conference League Player of the Week will be announced after the conclusion of votes by fans.

Dessers and his Feyenoord teammates would be hoping to land a first European trophy for the Dutch giants since 2002 when they won the UEFA Cup (now known as Europa League).

For Lookman and Leicester, it is a target to a first ever European final appearance.

