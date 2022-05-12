Dessers celebrates Eagles call-up

Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers has expressed his delight following his recall to the Super Eagles ahead of the doubleheader friendly games with Mexico and Ecuador.

On Tuesday, a 30-man squad was unveiled for both friendly games which will take place in the United States, with Dessers one of the nine forwards invited for the fixtures.

His only cap for the Eagles was on 13 October 2020 in an international friendly game against Tunisia which ended 1-1.

And reacting to his recall, the 27-year-old striker wrote on his Twitter handle: “We’re back, let’s gooo🦅🇳🇬“

It has been a productive loan spell for Dessers at Feyernoord thanks to his exploits in front of goal.

Dessers has scored 19 goals provided four assists in all competitions for Feyernoord.

