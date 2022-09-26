Despite Negative Reviews and Press, Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” Rakes in $19.2 Million at the Box Office

Olivia Wilde’s new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, is a hit.

Deadline reports that the film earned $19.2 million, more than the $17 million critics had projected it will make. The production cost of $35 million to make, and so critics have agreed that the opening iearning is a great feat.

This comes amid the messay pressy following the production, after Shia LaBeouf’s exit from the cast in 2020, which stirred drama after he denied Wilde’s claim that he was fired.

LaBeouf said he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time,” and he later released the infamous video where Wilde allegedly tells Shia that whatever was playing out behind-the-scenes “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” in reference to Florence Pugh.

Harry Styles replaced LaBeouf to play the role of Jack Chambers, husband of Pugh’s character Alice. Things become murky when, per Vanity Fair, the singer began dating Wilde.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde dismissed speculation that there was any infidelity on her part in regards to her relationship with Jason Sudekis, saying, “The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” while adding, “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

