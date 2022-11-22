Despite Major Loss of Fan Base, DaBaby Claims He’s on Same Level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole

DaBaby continues to blow his own horns.

The rapper who is reportedly having a hard time selling out tickets to his show has compared himself with the legends that came before him; speaking with the folks at My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa, he said he is on par with greats such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole.

“If I don’t feel like you know nothing about this shit, I’m not about to try and exploit my real life anyways, I’m just doing me,” DaBaby explained. “So when it come to like pain or anything that affects me or effects somebody I love I couldn’t dealt running round god damn exploiting that shit. I can’t do it.”

He continued, “Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem level on that bitch, you gotta get one of them to come fuck with me. You gotta go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, I don’t wanna disrespect nobody but boy, raise your hand,” Baby said. “I’m like that. N***as know too and I’m like that for real I don’t gotta talk about nobody else story. I’ll talk about me.”

“Don’t get it fuckin’ twisted,” he told Justin Credible and DJ Sour Milk. “I like to turn people up, I like to make people feel good, but at the same time, you gotta get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole for me, n***a. Nas, JAY-Z. You gotta go get them ones.”

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

