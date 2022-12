Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.

The actor and filmmaker turned politician, took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion with a video reel and an anniversary message.

Desmond Elliott who represents Surulere in the Lagos State House of Assembly wrote,

“19 years just like yesterday. Luv u more mi Babamai. So they meant it when they said we would grow old together.”

