Maureen Esisi has announced that she is beyond shattered following a devastating loss.

The designer and ex-wife of actor Blossom Chukwujeku revealed that her father died on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Esisi shared a photo of herself locked in an embrace with her dad as she made the announcement.

“Completely shattered!!! RIP Dada 19-08-2022,” she wrote

