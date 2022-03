Matopeda King has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The designer and boss of the clothing brand, Matopeda Atelier who tied the knot back in 2019, revealed this in a stunning birthday shoot on Saturday, March 12 which is her birthday.

Matopeda shared photos on her Instagram page and captioned her post,

“Becoming SAKAL’s mum. Ia shaking typing this. The emotions that I feel, I cannot articulate it. God is so real! He is REAL! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.*

