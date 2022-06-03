Derek Hough is Engaged to Hayley Erbert!

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are headed down the aisle!.

The professional dancers announced their engagement on Thursday, June 2, in a shared instagram post.

The couple uploaded a photo of the “Dancing with the Stars” judge, 37, holding Erbert, 27, in his arms as the two embraced each other and touched noses. They stood in front of an elaborate floral display that included multiple candles and white petals all over the floor.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” the sweet caption said.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from celebrity friends a s members of the “Dancing with the Stars” family.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd commented, “Omg omg congrats guys!!! This is so beautiful.”

“OH MY GOSH. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH,” fellow “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold said. “Love you so much.”

Canadian company Paris Jewellers shared a close-up on Instagram of Hough and Erbert lying amongst the petals together. The photo highlighted Erbert’s stunning engagement ring.

In the caption, the company said, “We were incredibly honoured to be chosen by @derekhough to help create this flawless ring for @hayley.erbert.”

The jeweler revealed that the sparkler was inspired by the couple’s favorite song, “Someone to Stay” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

