Denzel Washington Speaks About the Will Smith Slap: ‘Who Are We to Condemn?’

Denzel Washington has finally added his voice to the controversy involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, where the former slapped the latter for mocking his wife’s health condition.

When Smith was accepting his Best Lead Actor award, he shared that Washington told him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

And yesterday, while speaking at Bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit, Washington was asked what happened between Smith and Rock at the Oscars.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night,” Washington told Jakes on stage, per Variety.

He continued: “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...