Denzel Washington Set to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Denzel Washington is set to receive a presidential medal from the Joe Biden administration.

This was confirmed by the US presidency in a statement, in which it said that the awards will be presented at the White House on Thursday, July 7, and will honor those who “have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Other stars who are set to receive this award include Simone Biles, Sandra Lindsay (the NYC nurse who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose on live TV), and Megan Rapinoe. Also, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is set to get a posthumous medal.

“They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come,” said the White House in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...