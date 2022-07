Denzel Washington has to skip the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

The veteran actor took that decision after contracting COVID-19 in what appears to be the 5th wave of the disease.

A rep for Washington assured folks that the actor feels fine despite his current health challenge.

Denzel Washington had been named as one of the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom along with other folks like Simone Biles.

