Denzel Washington Breaks Down in Tears As He Remembers His Mother Who Died This Year

Denzel Washington discussed his late mother during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he admitted that he didn’t cry during her funeral but added that perhaps he “saved it up” for the late-night host.

His mother Lennis Washington died this year at the age of 97.

“She didn’t get cheated. Nor did my brother or sister,” he told Colbert after the show host remarked that it’s a “great blessing to have your mother so long.”

When Colbert asked why he once said that “a mother is a son’s first love,” the actor replied: “A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially their first son, is a mother’s last true love.” He paused and became emotional and apologized to the audience.

He then explained the relationship his son David has with his wife. “I don’t care what he does, she’s going ‘Alright baby,’ ” he said.

And about his own mother, he continued: “She was there for everything and she went home.” He fought back tears as he spoke.

Watch him:

