Denrele Edun Releasea Statement Following Backlash Over Intimate Relationship with Late Goldie

Denrele Edun has released a statement to combat the backlash he has received following his revelation of an intimate relationship with his late best friend, Goldie.

The media personality and popular crossdresser had earlier granted an interview where he stated that despite Goldie being married, they had had “one corner” moments and been in the trenches together.

Denrele has however taken to his Instagram to refute claims he was sleeping with his best friend while she was alive, noting that his choice of word, “intimacy” was misconstrued as it doesn’t translate to sex.

He revealed that he meant they shared secrets and she had even caught him having sex with someone else. He blamed the misinterpretation on the ‘horny’ frequency people are on and stated that he and Goldie should have shared a good laugh about it if she were to be alive.

