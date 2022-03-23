Denrele Edun Confesses to Secret Affair with Late Singer Goldie Despite Her Marriage

Denrele Edun has confessed that he was more than friends with his late singer best friend, Susan Harvey aka Goldie.

The popular cross dresser cum red carpet host finally admitted to carrying on an affair with her whole she was married.

Recall that Denrele was the first person to alert the public about Goldie’s death and he revealed then that she died in his arms.

Surprisingly, he always denied any form of intimacy with the deceased before and after her death.

However, recently, Denrele revealed his intimate affair with Goldie while granting an interview to NeeceeBosslady TV.

According to him, he and the late Goldie had an intimate affair when she was alive, adding that he was the late singer’s driving force.

He said, “It was more than friendship, we entered the corner. I knew she was married but we kept it a secret.”

On why he and Goldie kept the affair a secret, Denrele said Goldie’s marriage prevented them from revealing their intimacy.

Goldie, who kept her marital status a secret till her death, was married to one Andrew Harvey who made the union known to the public after her death in 2013.

A Briton, Harvey took to Facebook to announce her death and shared their wedding photos.

Though the couple didn’t have kids, Harvey said he spoke to his late spouse on the day she arrived from the US and died afterwards.

Goldie died in Lagos on February 14, 2013 as a result of a hypertensive heart disease after a 12-hour flight from the US, where she attended the 2013 Grammy Awards.

However, despite Denrele’s admittance of adultery with Goldie, her most famous love story was played out for television viewers all over Africa and the rest of the world during the 2012 All Star edition of the Big Brother Africa reality TV show.

Tongues wagged on her dalliance with Prezzo, her Kenyan housemate, during the Big Brother show and post-Biggie’s house.

Denrele revealed that he visits Goldie’s tomb every Valentine’s Day to keep the memory of the late singer alive.

