Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro Win Best Dressed Male and Female at the 2022 AMVCA!

Congratulations to Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro!

The model and actress have just been declared thies year’s best dressed winners for the male and female categories, and this comes mere moments after Osas won the Best Actress in a Drama category, for her role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story.

This award comes with 500,000 Naira in cash prie for each person.

Check out the announcements:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: