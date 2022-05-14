Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro Win Best Dressed Male and Female at the 2022 AMVCA!

Congratulations to Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro!

The model and actress have just been declared thies year’s best dressed winners for the male and female categories, and this comes mere moments after Osas won the Best Actress in a Drama category, for her role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story.

This award comes with 500,000 Naira in cash prie for each person.

Check out the announcements:

Denola Grey won the Best dressed male award.

Osas Ighodaro won the Best dressed female award.

Denola Grey with the steps, the poise, his head up… Dayum!

Osas with the body, the beauty, the smile… Dayum!#AMVCA8 #AMVCA pic.twitter.com/DFj3pTsYAl — Anuoluwapo (@_temileyi) May 14, 2022

