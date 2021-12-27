Dencia Blames Wickedness as Reason Some People are Barren

Dencia believes God is swift in his judgement of some evil people and it’s the reason why they remain barren.

The beauty entrepreneur and singer shared her thoughts on Twitter as she warned folks to desist giving their children to barren people to raise.

Dencia noted that the reason God doesn’t bless some people with children is because they are so evil and recalled the tale of her friend. She said;

“God doesn’t bless some people with children because of how evil they are. My friend is telling me how her aunt treated them, smh just pure evil. When God doesn’t bless people with kids, don’t go giving them tour children to raise, a lot of them are angry and bitter.”

