Democrats control Senate after Warnock beats Walker in Georgia

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker to clinch the Senate seat for the State of Georgia.

His victory was announced Wednesday morning to loud cheers from his relieved camp after a very close race.

Speaking afterwards, Warnock said it was his honour to “utter the four most powerful four words in a democracy: ‘The people have spoken.'”

He added that voting was a “kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and our children,” adding that Georgians had been “praying with your lips and your legs, with your hands and your feet, your heads and your hearts.”

He gave a special thank you to his mother, who he said grew up in the 1950s “picking someone else’s cotton” in Georgia.

But tonight she “helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator”, he said.

For Democrats in Georgia and in Washington DC, Warnock’s win is a major success story. They will now have outright control of the US Senate, allowing them to navigate around intra-party roadblocks and hold control of powerful committees.

