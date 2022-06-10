Democracy Day: FG declares Monday public holiday

The federal government has declared Monday, 13th June 2022, as a public holiday, to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this on behalf of the federal government Thursday.

He congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola reiterated.

The minister advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters.

He assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...