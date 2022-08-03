Demi Lovato Announces She’s Returning to She/Her Pronouns

It looks like Demi Lovato is taking a few steps back after coming out as non-binary a little over a year ago.

During an appearance on Spout Podcast, the singer and actress revealed that she had reverted to she/her pronouns after adopting they/them pronouns.

Lovato explained that she decided to go back after recently “feeling more feminine.” “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again with me. So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really and I don’t find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman,” she shared.

She went on to say,

“I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about like feeling human at your core.”

Demi Lovato’s Instagram page has also been updated to have both the they/them and she/her pronouns in her bio.

