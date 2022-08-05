Friday, August 5, 2022
Demi Lovato Addresses 12-Year Age Gap Between Her and Ex-Boyfriend in New Song “29”

Demi Lovato has a new single, in which she referenced the age gap between her and her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama.

Recall that they met when Valderrama was 29 and Lovato was 17. They started dating in 2010, and broke up six years later in 2016.

In a snippet of her new song, “29,” which will appear on her forthcoming album Holy Fvck, Lovato sings:

“Far from innocent/what the fuck’s consent?/Numbers told you not to/but that didn’t stop you. Finally 29/Funny, just like you were you at the time/Thought it was a teenage dream/just a fantasy/But was it yours or was it mine?”

Listen:

@unreleasedpopmusic

#29 #demilovato #demi #unreleased #unreleasedmusic #music #newmusic

♬ original sound – Unreleased Pop Music

