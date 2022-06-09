Delta unveils $4bn terminal in New York’s LaGuardia Airport

Delta has unveiled the latest phase in the $8 billion project to transform New York’s LaGuardia airport, with the opening of the new Terminal C.

The terminal features ten new gates, 36 full-service check-in counters, 49 self-service kiosks, and the option to bypass the centralised lobby altogether and head straight to one of 11 security checkpoints.

Terminal C also features Delta’s largest Sky Club lounge, with seating for nearly 600 guests, as well as “a gourmet kitchen, premium bar, two food buffets and two hydration stations”. A year-round Sky Deck and second premium bar are also set to open with the lounge a future date.

LaGuardia has partnered with Queens Museum to showcase works from six local artists, and “a massive digital art installation made of 34 lenticular panels” is displayed above the security checkpoint.

The terminal also offer a number of F&B and retail options from brands including Bubby’s Diner, Chuko Ramen, Essex Burger, Poppy’s Bagel, Starbucks, Beekman 1802, BuzzFeed News, Le Labo, MAC, Patricia Nash and True to New York.

The unveiling of Terminal C follows the recent opening of the airport’s transformed Terminal B, and is part of a project which will see Terminals C and D consolidated into one facility with 37 gates across four concourses.

Work is due to be completed by the end of 2024, two years ahead of schedule thanks to an accelerated construction timeline achieved during the downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delta is the largest carrier at LaGuardia, with up to 255 daily flights to around 70 destinations being served this summer.

Commenting on the unveiling Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton said:

“In a word, the new Terminal C is magnificent – an architectural gem that dwarfs the facilities it replaces in size, style and functionality.

“It represents 21st century air travel that is world class in every respect – which can now be said of the entire whole new LaGuardia airport, which six years ago was among the most reviled in the nation.”

