Dele Momodu denies endorsing Tinubu for president

Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant, has denied endorsing Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 presidency.

Reacting to the circulation of an old article he wrote in favour of the APC National Leader two years ago, Momodu accused Tinubu’s media handlers of “fumbling” through cheap campaigns.

In a statement he issued, Momodu, who has declared for the Presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said those rehatching the article have made him their latest victim.

He wrote: “In all honesty, I do not know who the media handlers of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU are but I can reasonably confirm that they’ve been fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns.

“Are they not ashamed that several people, including the respected DR AKINWUMI ADESINA of the African Development Bank, have publicly denied endorsing TINUBU for the 2023 Presidential election because of this unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only candidate of APC in 2023?

“Now, I’m their latest victim. An article I wrote two years ago about TINUBU has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship.

“They’ve even made pamphlets of my article. But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote that article and I have my cogent reasons for not joining APC.”

