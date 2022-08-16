Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Deji Adeyanju places $10k bet on Peter Obi’s loss

Convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju has placed a bet of $10k with supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Adeyanju called on Obi’s supporters in Nigeria and the diaspora to make a bet with him that their candidate will emerge “distant 3rd” in the 2023 elections.

In his post Monday with evidence of payment, he said: “$10k credited to Egbon Dele Momodu’s account…”

Adeyanju challenged one of the numerous supporters of Obi to honour his words by placing his own bet too.

“We don’t display fake cash on social media here. Still ready to bet more because I’m looking for money for my PhD. next year.

“The Obedient guy, Ben is telling new stories now after agreeing on a call with Egbon Dele MOMODU and giving me the go ahead to pay the money in the Whatsapp group we created for this purpose.“After displaying fake money online, the guy is suddenly afraid to perform. Obidents, why do you always lie like your mentor? Pay up Ben!” Deji posted.

