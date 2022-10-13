Declaring Profits without dividends: FG should get out of oil and gas – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday said the Federal Government has failed in the oil and gas business and should get out of the sector.

The governor said this on the occasion of the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s KadInvest, ‘Building a Resilient Economy’, El-Rufai said whatever the government manages turns out bad and noted that the sectors doing well in the country like entertainment, telecoms, fintech and others have no government involvement.

He said nothing has changed with the commercialisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company in July 2022, adding that NNPC is Nigeria’s biggest problem and should be privatised.

El-Rufai added that though the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari is trying his best, the company has failed and has no business being in the sector.

He cited an example of the Nigerian Telecommunications Limited which achieved nothing until the private sector came in and revolutionalised the telecoms business.

“I am giving this example so that when I say government should get out of oil and gas, people should not think it is crazy; it is not. There is no reason why the Nigerian Government should still be in the oil and gas sector. It should just get out, it has failed. By every measure it has failed.

“This year, NNPC has not brought N20,000 to the federation account. We are living on taxes. It is PPTs, royalties, income tax and VAT that is keeping this country going because NNPC claims that subsidy has taken all the oil revenues. I don’t believe it,” El-Rufai noted.

