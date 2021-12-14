Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeLifestyle
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

December to Remember! Enjoy CRAWL’s mouthwatering schedule for the Yuletide

December is here again, and in this era of the ever0changign new normal, partygoers are in for a fun experience thanks to the CRAWL App!

CRAWL, Africa’s social calendar platform, offers a haven of swank social experiences in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Afropop superstars Joeboy and Wurld are live in Lagos on December 15, soulful crooner Chike takes the stage on Dec 18, with Ayra Starr at the ManCave and PSquare Reactivated set to light up the night on the same day.

Check out the lineup in the chart below.

It’s heady stuff in this ‘Detty December’ and all the deets are chronologically curated on the crawl app.

Go download it now!

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: