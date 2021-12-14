December to Remember! Enjoy CRAWL’s mouthwatering schedule for the Yuletide

December is here again, and in this era of the ever0changign new normal, partygoers are in for a fun experience thanks to the CRAWL App!

CRAWL, Africa’s social calendar platform, offers a haven of swank social experiences in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Afropop superstars Joeboy and Wurld are live in Lagos on December 15, soulful crooner Chike takes the stage on Dec 18, with Ayra Starr at the ManCave and PSquare Reactivated set to light up the night on the same day.

Check out the lineup in the chart below.

It’s heady stuff in this ‘Detty December’ and all the deets are chronologically curated on the crawl app.

Go download it now!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...