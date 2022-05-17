Deborah Samuel: Prof leads 34-man team in defence of killer-suspects

The team of lawyers who appeared in court yesterday to defend two suspects arrested over the killing of Deborah Samuel were led by a Professor, Mansur Ibrahim.

The suspects were arraigned in court following their arrest last week over their roles in the gruesome murder of Deborah, who until her death was a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State.

She was stoned to death and then burnt by her colleagues over alleged blasphemy against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad on a WhatsApp group.

The suspects – Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci were brought before a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court for their alleged participation in the crime.

They pleaded not guilty when the charges against them were read in court.

Police prosecutor Inspector Khalil Musa told the court that an investigation was in progress on the matter. He appealed to the court for another date to allow the police conclude their investigation.

Prof. Ibrahim, who led the defence team for the suspects, after the presentations, did not oppose the move of the prosecuting lawyer, but applied for bail for his clients on liberal grounds.

The trial judge (name withheld for security reasons), reserved the ruling on the bail application, but ordered the accused to be remanded at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

The court thereafter adjourned ruling on the application to a later date, which would be communicated to the lawyers.

