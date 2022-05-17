Deborah Samuel: Pastor offers scholarship, free accommodation to her family

A pastor has offered free accommodation and scholarships to the relatives of Deborah Samuel who was lynched in Sokoto State on Thursday.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere made the offer after seeing an interview where Deborah’s parents said they would pull the rest of their children out of school.

The pastor also promised to get a job for Deborah’s father and set up a business for her mother.

“I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending their children to school again. GOD FORBID,” Apostle Chinyere wrote on his verified Facebook page.

“Anyone with their contacts should inform them immediately that I Apostle chibuzor chinyere the general overseas of OPM Church is relocating them to port Harcourt.

“They would be staying in one of the OPM free estates where they will never pay rent forever.

“All their children are given automatic scholarships in OPM Free schools. I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother.

“Please get in touch with them immediately. God bless you,” he said.

The late Deborah’s father, Alheri Emmanuel, had told The Punch that her children will never go to school again.

Her father, Emmanuel Garba, also told the newspaper that they won’t be seeking any legal redress.

He also said he paid N120,000 to transport Deborah’s corpse from Sokoto to Niger State for burial.

Deborah was lynched last week Thursday by a mob that accused her of blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad.

The 200-level student of the Department of Early Childhood Education at the College of Education, Sokoto was killed on campus, leading to the closure of the school.

Two suspects, arrested after her lynching, appeared in court on Monday.

