Deborah Samuel: Mob overpowered DSS Operative who tried to intervene – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday shed more light on the circumstances leading to the killing of Deborah Samuel, saying the mob overpowered the security agents.

Tambuwal disclosed that contrary to a general view, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) tried but could not save the late 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education.

“Contrary possibly to what you are thinking, the security agencies particularly the DSS, were able to get to the school on time and were actually able to get Deborah rescued from the mob initially,” he told reported as he visited Delta State to continue his presidential campaign.

“As they were mobilising forces from the military barracks, the police command, the mob was growing. As we speak, one of the DSS agents that attempted to save her life is in the hospital with a broken head and the other one had a broken hand.

“They were actually overpowered. It is not as if she was left on her own. There was rescue by the DSS and they were around where she was locked into – a room – because they tried to really save her but unfortunately they were overpowered.”

The governor also debunked reports that security operatives did not respond to the emergency situation in the institution.

When asked whether Sokoto is safe for a visit, the governor explained that normalcy is gradually returning to the north-western state.

His administration, he assured, will ensure that justice is served with the killers prosecuted.

He equally reiterated his condemnation for the murder, warning residents of the state and indeed Nigerians against taking laws into their hands or embracing jungle justice.

This is even as he assured that his state is open for visits by non-indigenes and Nigerians from various parts of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...