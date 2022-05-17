Deborah Samuel: ‘Justice must be done’ – Deputy UN Sec Gen Amina Mohammed

In the aftermath of the violent killing of Deborah Samuel, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has reacted, saying justice must be done.

Nigeria was recently thorn apart after Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by her classmates who accused her of making a blasphemous comment about Prophet Muhammed.

Condemning her killing which she described as ”senseless”, Ms. Mohammed wrote;

“Justice must be done for the senseless, brutal killing of the young, Deborah Samuel in Nigeria. Religions should not be misinterpreted to preach violence when they promote peace. My prayers are with the family and for the repose of her soul.”

