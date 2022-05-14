Deborah Samuel: Gov Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday, met with Muslim leaders in the state over the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The student was attacked by a mob over remarks considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

Videos of the student being stoned and beaten with sticks were shared on social media, and the incident was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

There has been a flurry of condemnation by Muslim leaders and groups, notably Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, in the wake of the incident.

The Sokoto Police Command had earlier announced the arrest of two suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of the student.

Subsequently, the Sokoto governor called for a meeting of the state’s Islamic leaders in the Government House.

According to Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, the meeting was convened to discuss how to ensure the student’s murder does not elicit violent reprisals.

Meanwhile, Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel.

In a tweet on Friday, Laing said the authorities must ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice.

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” she wrote.

