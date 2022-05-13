Deborah Samuel: Buhari must act now, Nigeria not ruled by Sharia Law

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to treat the case of Deborah Samuel, who was burnt to death by a mob for blasphemy in Sokoto State, as a criminal case.

Branch said this while describing the ‘barbaric act’ as a criminal case since Nigeria is not ruled by Sharia law.

Demanding Justice for Deborah, the actor said no religion is above Nigeria’s constitution; hence such killing shouldn’t be condoned.

According to him, Deborah’s killers, who claim to be defending Islam are not obeying the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and need to read more for clarity.

His post read: “Do we have a Government at all! Is anyone or any religion above the Nigerian Constitution?! The killing of this lady Deborah in Sokoto is criminal and should be treated as such!

“This country is not ruled by Sharia Law and so this kind of backwards barbarism should not be condoned or encouraged!

“For people who lack understanding about true Islam, please read the sayings (hadith) and descriptions of the ways (sunna) of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for more clarity!

“These killers who claim to be defending Islam and the Holy Prophet yet do not follow his teachings. Sad. Nigeria Police we await Justice for Deborah!”

