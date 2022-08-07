Sunday, August 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Debola Williams Reveals His Wife Got on Bended Knees to Make Him Wear a Suit as They Mark Anniversary of Wedding Party

Debola Williams and his beautiful wife, Kehinde Daniel- Williams have been married 1 year and five months, however they are celebrating the first anniversary of their wedding party weekend on Sunday, August 7.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share photos from their wedding party weekend to mark the occasion, as they looked back on the journey and pledged their love to each other again.

Debola Williams revealed that he was determined to wear an ‘agbada’ for the church ceremony, however his wife begged, cajoled and in cohort with Mai Atafo, got on bended knees and convinced him to wear a suit.

Read their anniversary messages to each other.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: