Debola Williams Reveals His Wife Got on Bended Knees to Make Him Wear a Suit as They Mark Anniversary of Wedding Party

Debola Williams and his beautiful wife, Kehinde Daniel- Williams have been married 1 year and five months, however they are celebrating the first anniversary of their wedding party weekend on Sunday, August 7.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share photos from their wedding party weekend to mark the occasion, as they looked back on the journey and pledged their love to each other again.

Debola Williams revealed that he was determined to wear an ‘agbada’ for the church ceremony, however his wife begged, cajoled and in cohort with Mai Atafo, got on bended knees and convinced him to wear a suit.

Read their anniversary messages to each other.

