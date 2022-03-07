Debola Williams and Wife, Kehinde Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

We can’t believe it’s been a year since Debola Williams and his wife, Kehinde Daniel tied the knot to legally become man and wife.

The Red TV boss and his Mrs took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their first anniversary as man and wife.

Kehinde wrote a short and sweet message in honour of the anniversary as she posted several pictures of herself and her husband.

“One down, forever to go. Love you forever Mi Amor #KDLagis2021.”

On his part, Debola wrote a lengthy message as he celebrated his life together with his wife of one year, hailing his decision to marry her as the best he ever made.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...