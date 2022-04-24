Debo Macaroni’s Wedding Photos Has Many People Wondering if It’s a Skit

Debo Macaroni could really be married.

The comedian who is famous for his exceptional skits took to his Twitter to share photos from his wedding with an unnamed partner. Yesterday he shared the photos from their traditional marraige, and today has shared photos from the church wedding.

While many people are congratulating him, others have wondered if this is a skit of sort.

See the photos that has got many people talking.

Today is for Engagement 😁😍 pic.twitter.com/JfVor6BsoM — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) April 23, 2022

